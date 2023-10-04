News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Emergency services respond to ‘medical episode’ in town centre
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard

27 historic retro pictures of Preston's Marks & Spencer on Fishergate across the decades

This isn’t just any picture gallery, it’s an M&S picture gallery...
By Jack Marshall
Published 4th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

M&S has long held a beloved place in many a British shopper’s heart, so what better way to take a trip down the proverbial high street that is memory lane than by taking a look at some of our best archive pictures of Preston’s flagship Fishergate M&S store through the ages.

Be sure not to miss some of our other retro pieces…

17 retro pictures of Preston party people at club nights at the beloved Tokyo Jo's back in the day

31 old school retro pictures of long lost Preston high street shops from down the decades

27 retro pictures of the roughest pubs and clubs in Preston through the years as decided by readers

Offering flowers to shoppers entering the Marks & Spencer store in Fishgerate, Preston

1. M&S Preston

Offering flowers to shoppers entering the Marks & Spencer store in Fishgerate, Preston Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
The shop front of Marks & Spencer pictured in 1991

2. M&S Preston

The shop front of Marks & Spencer pictured in 1991 Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Customer Irene Preston prepares to cut the ribbon to reopen Marks & Spencer following a massive revamp in 1994

3. M&S Preston

Customer Irene Preston prepares to cut the ribbon to reopen Marks & Spencer following a massive revamp in 1994 Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
There's fine attention to detail in each display in the newly refurbished bedding department of Marks & Spencer in 1992 - right down to the matching dressing gown

4. M&S Preston

There's fine attention to detail in each display in the newly refurbished bedding department of Marks & Spencer in 1992 - right down to the matching dressing gown Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonMarks & Spencer