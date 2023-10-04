27 historic retro pictures of Preston's Marks & Spencer on Fishergate across the decades
This isn’t just any picture gallery, it’s an M&S picture gallery...
By Jack Marshall
Published 4th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST
M&S has long held a beloved place in many a British shopper’s heart, so what better way to take a trip down the proverbial high street that is memory lane than by taking a look at some of our best archive pictures of Preston’s flagship Fishergate M&S store through the ages.
