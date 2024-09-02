Known for its rich industrial history, particularly in textiles, the town was transitioning as the traditional industries began to decline. Despite these shifts, Preston maintained its bustling energy, with local markets and shops on Fishergate and Friargate serving as the heart of commerce. The town’s transport hub, with the iconic Preston bus station completed in 1969, became a symbol of modernity amidst the old.

Social life thrived with local pubs, dance halls, and cinemas like the Odeon offering entertainment to the community. The town's parks, particularly Avenham and Miller Parks, provided green spaces where families spent their weekends. Preston North End football matches at Deepdale were major events, uniting the town in support of their local team.

Education and culture were also on the rise, with the establishment of new schools and the growth of the Harris Museum as a cultural focal point. Preston in the late 1960s was a town balancing its proud heritage with the excitement of new developments.

In the following collection of archival images, we journey back to this era, capturing the essence of life in Preston during this transformative time.

Still fancy some more retro nostalgia? Be sure not to miss some of our recent popular picture galleries...

1 . Workman clearing the land to build Preston Guild Hall in July 1970 National World Photo Sales

2 . The Vin Sumner Collection - The Top Rank Ballroom, Preston, 1960's - 1970's 1969 Top Rank Preston Suite 6th Birthday Carnival Week Sunday February 16th - Saturday February 22nd National World Photo Sales

3 . Christmas party at Goss in Preston in 1969 National World Photo Sales