27 awesome 1980s pictures of Preston which cast back to a memorable era in our city

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 29th Apr 2025, 09:08 BST

From Sam Alladyce and fancy dress, to Bryan Robson and local schools, our retro collection of late 1980s Preston pictures is a treasure trove of old school images.

So take a trip back in time and explore what the city used to look like some 35 years in the past.

1. Retro reader Frank Smith sent in this photo showing the preston 10k fun run passing through moor park on 30th april 1989

2. Waiters gave the chefs a real panning in an annual pancake race. Catering students from Preston's Tuson College charged across Winckley Square wielding frying pans and tossing pancakes in the traditional race. Here they are on the starter's blocks... The waiters were eventual clear winners.

3. Schoolboy Anthony Foulkes led the way at the culmination of a Â£1,000 guide dog appeal. Anthony, aged 10, was one of 15 of Dave Ireland's pupils taking part in an organ recital at Lonsdale Club, Preston. Anthony is pictured with fellow pupils and teacher Dave Ireland

4. A group of Preston workers got a little light relief by raising money for charity. More than 20 employees of Thorn Lighting in Kent Street, Preston, and their friends set off in fancy dress to do a tour of 11 pubs - collecting money along the way to boost the funds of a special care unit for mentally and physically handicapped teenagers in Moor Park Avenue

