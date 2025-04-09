37 fascinating pictures taking you right back to the 60s and 70s in South Ribble's Leyland

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 9th Apr 2025, 10:25 BST

Leyland has a long history, just like Preston.

So we’ve dug into the archives to find pictures showing the town’s development over the years – starting with the 60s and 70s. We’ve even managed to throw in a handful of pictures from earlier than the 60s – which show just how much the place has changed over the years. We hope this fascinating look back at Leyland will bring back memories or spark an interest in the history of this South Ribble gem.

So many people must have passed through the doors of this Spar Shop on Broadfield Drive in Leyland

1. Leyland in the 60s and 70s

So many people must have passed through the doors of this Spar Shop on Broadfield Drive in Leyland Photo: Archive

Another image that wasn't taken in the 60s or 70s. It shows the ancient beech trees on Worden Park in Leyland. But how do you know if a tree is ancient? Give it a hug! If it takes three adults to hug an oak tree, then it’s officially ancient. And if you find a beech tree that needs two hugs, then that’s ancient too

2. Leyland in the 60s and 70s

Another image that wasn't taken in the 60s or 70s. It shows the ancient beech trees on Worden Park in Leyland. But how do you know if a tree is ancient? Give it a hug! If it takes three adults to hug an oak tree, then it’s officially ancient. And if you find a beech tree that needs two hugs, then that’s ancient too Photo: Archive

Taken in January 1969, this image show Leyland's new magistrates court, almost completed and due to be opened mid-February. At a cost of £114,000, it would become the town's most modern building

3. Leyland in the 60s and 70s

Taken in January 1969, this image show Leyland's new magistrates court, almost completed and due to be opened mid-February. At a cost of £114,000, it would become the town's most modern building Photo: Archive

In 1970 Mr Grundy's dental surgery was found here on Grundy Terrace. Before then Grundy Terrace was formerly known as Mindor Terrace

4. Leyland in the 60s and 70s

In 1970 Mr Grundy's dental surgery was found here on Grundy Terrace. Before then Grundy Terrace was formerly known as Mindor Terrace Photo: Archive

