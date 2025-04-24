Depicting life as it was some 70 years in the past, it even includes a few rare images of Queen Elizabeth II’s visit to the city. Take a look...
1. Preston, 1955
Preston Digital Archive
H. Samuel, Jewellers, Fishergate, Preston c.1955
Also seen is the entrance to the Mitre Hotel at right. | National World
2. Preston, 1955
1955
Pleasant Street in Preston, scene of a 'slum-clearance order'. On the right are four houses which have had a face lift | National World
3. Preston, 1955
Thomas Croft's brickworks, in Preston, circa 1955 | National World
4. Preston, 1955
Canal Basins, Preston c.1955
Looking south towards Marsh lane bridge from the west bank adjacent to Leighton Street coal yards. | National World
