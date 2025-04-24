61 uniquely selected pictures of Preston which show the city as it was 70 years ago

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 24th Apr 2025, 09:31 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2025, 09:48 BST

This collection of retro archive pictures from Preston in 1955 is incredible.

Depicting life as it was some 70 years in the past, it even includes a few rare images of Queen Elizabeth II’s visit to the city. Take a look...

Preston Digital Archive H. Samuel, Jewellers, Fishergate, Preston c.1955 Also seen is the entrance to the Mitre Hotel at right.

1. Preston, 1955

Preston Digital Archive H. Samuel, Jewellers, Fishergate, Preston c.1955 Also seen is the entrance to the Mitre Hotel at right. | National World

Photo Sales
1955 Pleasant Street in Preston, scene of a 'slum-clearance order'. On the right are four houses which have had a face lift

2. Preston, 1955

1955 Pleasant Street in Preston, scene of a 'slum-clearance order'. On the right are four houses which have had a face lift | National World

Photo Sales
Thomas Croft's brickworks, in Preston, circa 1955

3. Preston, 1955

Thomas Croft's brickworks, in Preston, circa 1955 | National World

Photo Sales
Canal Basins, Preston c.1955 Looking south towards Marsh lane bridge from the west bank adjacent to Leighton Street coal yards.

4. Preston, 1955

Canal Basins, Preston c.1955 Looking south towards Marsh lane bridge from the west bank adjacent to Leighton Street coal yards. | National World

Photo Sales
