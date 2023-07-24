News you can trust since 1886
23 throwback retro pictures of life in Penwortham in the early 1980s, from schools and clubs to and local landmarks

Take a trip down memory lane...
By Jack Marshall
Published 24th Jul 2023, 11:18 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 12:07 BST

The destination? Penwortham in the early 1980s. With change afoot across the country, here we’ve put together our best archive pictures of what was going on locally in the first half of what was to prove to be a very dynamic decade indeed.

Also, be sure not to miss some of our other retro content…

Members of the 8th Penwortham St Teresa's Scout troop who won the West Lancs Scouts County Camping Competition. Left to right: Andrew Lawler, Peter Stapley, Andrew Blundell, Paul Sargeant, Gerard Short and Christopher Cherry

1. Penwortham from 1980 to 1985

Photo: RETRO

You can't dampen youngster's enthusiasm for sports but the weather had a good try when Preston Primary Schools held their annual atheltic finals at Penwortham Holme. They shivered through the showers but managed to give an exciting performance for the host of proud parents who attended. Pictured above are some of the winners

2. Penwortham from 1980 to 1985

Photo: RETRO

Injury and absence did not prevent a winning perormance by a group of nimble young gymnasts. Two teams of students from Priory High School, Penwortham, chalked up their sixth successive victory in a South Ribble gymnastics competition. The win came despite two of the regular team members being absent - one because of a broken toe and the other who has moved to another school. Four girls in an under 14 and under 16 group beat off contenders with precision vaulting and floor sequences

3. Penwortham from 1980 to 1985

Photo: RETRO

It's a gold for Stephen McGee of Hoghton who competes in Chorley Bowmen's second indoor archery tournament at Clayton Green Sports Centre, watched by, from left: June Booth of Preston, Nigel Hardman and Edwin Hardman of Penwortham

4. Penwortham from 1980 to 1985

Photo: RETRO

