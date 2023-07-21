4 . 1989 Preston Schools & Clubs

Step to it! Old Boy Richard Cuerden showed members of the Saunders Jones Dance School how it's done. Preston-born Richard, who is currently starring in the musical 42nd Street at Manchester Opera House, was invited back to the school where he learnt his first steps. Richard - and his leading lady Jenna Ward - called in at the St John's Church Hall in Broughton, Preston, and led members of four schools through a few moves Photo: RETRO