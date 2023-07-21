News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Detainees in custody sometimes left naked in cells, inspectors find
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

Fascinating collection of 47 historic retro images of life in Preston back in 1975, including schools, Weightwatchers, sports, and strikes

Take a trip down memory lane...
By Jack Marshall
Published 21st Jul 2023, 10:58 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 10:59 BST

Almost half-a-century in the past at this point, 1975 was a year at the apex of a heady time in the UK, so here we put together a bumper collection of our best archive pictures from life in Preston during that exciting era.

Be sure not to miss some of our other retro picture galleries…

27 retro pictures of life in Preston in 1991, from the Gulf War to local schools and clubs

25 historic retro pictures of Leyland in the 1970s, from schools and festivals to local businesses

Bumper collection of 41 retro pictures of Preston schools in the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s, from Kirkham Grammar to Fulwood High

Foundary workers Joe Carter, George Eccleston and Michael Cawood roll out one of the final castings as Preston's last iron foundary - John Booths - closes its doors on Derby Street

1. Preston in 1975

Foundary workers Joe Carter, George Eccleston and Michael Cawood roll out one of the final castings as Preston's last iron foundary - John Booths - closes its doors on Derby Street Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
The seven local musicians who form the Caribbean Steel Band are busy rehearsing for one of the high spots of their year, when they will lead a dancing procession of people through Preston for the Caribbean carnival. The members of the band are Steven Peters, 38; John Doway, 36; Ralph Fontaine, 33; Sammy Daley, 30; Ken Matthews, 41; Joe Irish, 32; and James Harper 33

2. Preston in 1975

The seven local musicians who form the Caribbean Steel Band are busy rehearsing for one of the high spots of their year, when they will lead a dancing procession of people through Preston for the Caribbean carnival. The members of the band are Steven Peters, 38; John Doway, 36; Ralph Fontaine, 33; Sammy Daley, 30; Ken Matthews, 41; Joe Irish, 32; and James Harper 33 Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Both teams pictured above won the championships of their respective sections in the Preston and District Netball League. Magpies (pictured in dark shirts) won the Monday league title. The team included: Jean Harrison, Eileen Streatfield, Helen Chanock, Marion Eccles, Ursula Pennington, Carol Lansom and Joan Potter. Marinas (in white shirts) finished winners of the Thursday league. They are: Carol Peacock, Maureen Potter, Paula Sharples, Wendy Williams, Sue Hurley, Ann Baker and Kate Parr

3. Preston in 1975

Both teams pictured above won the championships of their respective sections in the Preston and District Netball League. Magpies (pictured in dark shirts) won the Monday league title. The team included: Jean Harrison, Eileen Streatfield, Helen Chanock, Marion Eccles, Ursula Pennington, Carol Lansom and Joan Potter. Marinas (in white shirts) finished winners of the Thursday league. They are: Carol Peacock, Maureen Potter, Paula Sharples, Wendy Williams, Sue Hurley, Ann Baker and Kate Parr Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Victorian childhood came alive for Preston children as they played games and dressed up in clothes their great great great grandmothers might have worn as children. They were on a special summer course run by the Harris Museum and Art Gallery to show children what life was like

4. Preston in 1975

Victorian childhood came alive for Preston children as they played games and dressed up in clothes their great great great grandmothers might have worn as children. They were on a special summer course run by the Harris Museum and Art Gallery to show children what life was like Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 12
Related topics:PrestonLeyland