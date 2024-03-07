The destination? Penwortham in the early 1980s. With change afoot across the country, here we’ve put together our best archive pictures of what was going on locally in the first half of what was to prove to be a very dynamic decade indeed.
1. Penwortham from 1980 to 1985
Injury and absence did not prevent a winning perormance by a group of nimble young gymnasts. Two teams of students from Priory High School, Penwortham, chalked up their sixth successive victory in a South Ribble gymnastics competition. The win came despite two of the regular team members being absent - one because of a broken toe and the other who has moved to another school. Four girls in an under 14 and under 16 group beat off contenders with precision vaulting and floor sequences Photo: RETRO
2. Penwortham from 1980 to 1985
Members of the 8th Penwortham St Teresa's Scout troop who won the West Lancs Scouts County Camping Competition. Left to right: Andrew Lawler, Peter Stapley, Andrew Blundell, Paul Sargeant, Gerard Short and Christopher Cherry Photo: RETRO
3. Penwortham from 1980 to 1985
You can't dampen youngster's enthusiasm for sports but the weather had a good try when Preston Primary Schools held their annual atheltic finals at Penwortham Holme. They shivered through the showers but managed to give an exciting performance for the host of proud parents who attended. Pictured above are some of the winners Photo: RETRO
4. Penwortham from 1980 to 1985
It's a gold for Stephen McGee of Hoghton who competes in Chorley Bowmen's second indoor archery tournament at Clayton Green Sports Centre, watched by, from left: June Booth of Preston, Nigel Hardman and Edwin Hardman of Penwortham Photo: RETRO