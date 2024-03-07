1 . Penwortham from 1980 to 1985

Injury and absence did not prevent a winning perormance by a group of nimble young gymnasts. Two teams of students from Priory High School, Penwortham, chalked up their sixth successive victory in a South Ribble gymnastics competition. The win came despite two of the regular team members being absent - one because of a broken toe and the other who has moved to another school. Four girls in an under 14 and under 16 group beat off contenders with precision vaulting and floor sequences Photo: RETRO