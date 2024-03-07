23 throwback retro pics of Penwortham in the 1980s, from schools & nightclubs to local landmarks

Take a trip down memory lane...
By Jack Marshall
Published 24th Jul 2023, 11:18 GMT
Updated 7th Mar 2024, 14:50 GMT

The destination? Penwortham in the early 1980s. With change afoot across the country, here we’ve put together our best archive pictures of what was going on locally in the first half of what was to prove to be a very dynamic decade indeed.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Still looking for more retro content? Check out these other recent pieces...

21 incredible retro pictures of Preston girls' nights out in the 2000s, from Toyko Jo's & Revs to The Guild

35 awesome historic retro pictures of 1992 Preston, from nightclubs and schools to football and kids

23 timeless retro pictures of ancient Preston down the decades, from demolished buildings to old school shops

33 retro pictures of classic parties and nights out at beloved Preston clubs Lava and Ignite down the years

Injury and absence did not prevent a winning perormance by a group of nimble young gymnasts. Two teams of students from Priory High School, Penwortham, chalked up their sixth successive victory in a South Ribble gymnastics competition. The win came despite two of the regular team members being absent - one because of a broken toe and the other who has moved to another school. Four girls in an under 14 and under 16 group beat off contenders with precision vaulting and floor sequences

1. Penwortham from 1980 to 1985

Injury and absence did not prevent a winning perormance by a group of nimble young gymnasts. Two teams of students from Priory High School, Penwortham, chalked up their sixth successive victory in a South Ribble gymnastics competition. The win came despite two of the regular team members being absent - one because of a broken toe and the other who has moved to another school. Four girls in an under 14 and under 16 group beat off contenders with precision vaulting and floor sequences Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Members of the 8th Penwortham St Teresa's Scout troop who won the West Lancs Scouts County Camping Competition. Left to right: Andrew Lawler, Peter Stapley, Andrew Blundell, Paul Sargeant, Gerard Short and Christopher Cherry

2. Penwortham from 1980 to 1985

Members of the 8th Penwortham St Teresa's Scout troop who won the West Lancs Scouts County Camping Competition. Left to right: Andrew Lawler, Peter Stapley, Andrew Blundell, Paul Sargeant, Gerard Short and Christopher Cherry Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
You can't dampen youngster's enthusiasm for sports but the weather had a good try when Preston Primary Schools held their annual atheltic finals at Penwortham Holme. They shivered through the showers but managed to give an exciting performance for the host of proud parents who attended. Pictured above are some of the winners

3. Penwortham from 1980 to 1985

You can't dampen youngster's enthusiasm for sports but the weather had a good try when Preston Primary Schools held their annual atheltic finals at Penwortham Holme. They shivered through the showers but managed to give an exciting performance for the host of proud parents who attended. Pictured above are some of the winners Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
It's a gold for Stephen McGee of Hoghton who competes in Chorley Bowmen's second indoor archery tournament at Clayton Green Sports Centre, watched by, from left: June Booth of Preston, Nigel Hardman and Edwin Hardman of Penwortham

4. Penwortham from 1980 to 1985

It's a gold for Stephen McGee of Hoghton who competes in Chorley Bowmen's second indoor archery tournament at Clayton Green Sports Centre, watched by, from left: June Booth of Preston, Nigel Hardman and Edwin Hardman of Penwortham Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PenworthamPreston