23 never before seen retro pictures of Preston in 1950, from labourers & old school ships to shops & church
Take a trip down memory lane... and perhaps even further to a time before many of us were even born - Preston in 1950.
Some 74 years in the past at this point, it's safe to say that 1950 Preston was a different world entirely, as evidenced by the fact that the majority of our retro archive pictures from that heady era are based around industry, ships, and labourers. And so, to get a glimpse of what life in the city would have looked like back then, take a look at some of our best images from back in the day...
