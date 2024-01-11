News you can trust since 1886
29 retro pictures of old Preston shops like Booths, Comet, Dorothy Perkins, and gun stores down the decades

Preston is a city that has seen much change over the years, especially when it comes to its retail offerings.

By Jack Marshall
Published 11th Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT

Evidence of this can be seen in the wealth of different shops that have graced the streets through the years. Here we have rounded up some of the most memorable - some are long gone and forgotten now, but some have stood the depths of time and still serve customers to this day. How many of them can you remember visiting back in the day?

1. The Co-op store on Lancaster Road was housed in this imposing building. This image was taken in 1987 right after it was announced the shop was to close in January 1988

2. The Booths supermarket at Fulwood pictured here in 1993 - looking a little different to how it does nowadays

3. The old Britannia discount shop

4. Peter Guy's Antique and Shipping Furniture shop on New Hall Lane, before it had a makeover in 1989

