29 retro pictures of old Preston shops like Booths, Comet, Dorothy Perkins, and gun stores down the decades
Preston is a city that has seen much change over the years, especially when it comes to its retail offerings.
Evidence of this can be seen in the wealth of different shops that have graced the streets through the years. Here we have rounded up some of the most memorable - some are long gone and forgotten now, but some have stood the depths of time and still serve customers to this day. How many of them can you remember visiting back in the day?
