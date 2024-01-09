News you can trust since 1886
As anyone who was around during that heady era will tall you only too keenly, there was nothing quite like the 1990s.

And so, with that in mind, let's take a look back at what life in Preston looked like back in the mid-'90s. From David Moyes and baseball to North End and local schools, here are our best archive pictures from back in the day.

1. From the left, David Hughes, Wayne Bardsley, Dermot Canavan, Catherine Thompson and Kathy Fletcher in a scene from An Evening With Gary Linekar, a comedy presented by Preston Drama Club

2. From the left, David Hughes, Wayne Bardsley, Dermot Canavan, Catherine Thompson and Kathy Fletcher in a scene from An Evening With Gary Linekar, a comedy presented by Preston Drama Club

3. It's hot, sweaty and downright uncomfortable - unless you're a dance fan. You can forget Manchester's Hacienda or London's Ministry of Sound - those who know where it's really at head for Feel at the Unversity in Central Lancashire in Preston. It's been hailed as one of the best dance nights in Britain and attracts hundreds of hedonists from all over the country twice a month. Pictured above are some of the crowd

4. Retro The Preston Bobcats at West View Leisure Centre. August 1993

