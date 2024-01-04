School may be out for summer, but it’s time to brush up on some history.
Today’s topic – Preston schools in the early 1990s. Take a look at a few of our best archive pictures from that heady time…
Easy-riders from Coupe Green Primary School, Hoghton, near Preston, passed their cycling proficiency test with flying colours, achieving a rare 100 per cent success rate. The top juniors proved that they can safely handle their bikes on a course organised by the district road safety officer Photo: RETRO
Preston youngsters sowed the seeds of their environmental project when they planted 60 trees in the school grounds. Parents of pupils at Sherwood Primary School, Preston, donated most of the trees to the project and helped out with the official planting ceremony Photo: RETRO
Ashton-on-Ribble High School, Preston, year 7, 1992. Photo: RETRO
Children from a Preston school are hoping to get a message overseas after releasing ballons into the sky. Youngsters from St Stephen's Primary School, South Meadow Lane, Preston, released eight helium-filled ballons as part of a science experiment. They released four balloons from their playground and let the rest go from Avenham Park, Preston Photo: RETRO