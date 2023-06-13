News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Hollywood star dead following motorbike crash
Nottingham: Two people killed in city centre attack were students
Police issue update on Nottingham attack that left three people dead
Aircraft crashes into sea off South Wales coast
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed

Preston North End: 17 retro images of PNE's Deepdale stadium from the 1980s

Preston North End’s Deepdale stadium has seen some things over the years.
By Jack Marshall
Published 13th Jun 2023, 16:00 BST

Widely regarded as football's oldest ground in terms of continuous use by a league club, Deepdale has hosted thousands of football matches over its lifespan, which dates back to its opening as a rugby and cricket pitch back in 1875 and is simply one of Britain’s most historic grounds. Here we take a look back through the annals of time to the 1980s...

Frank Worthington, Preston North End

1. Deepdale in the 1980s

Frank Worthington, Preston North End Photo: National World

Photo Sales
The schoolboy soccer starlets of St Gregory's are the toast of Preston. St Gregory's emerged triumphant from a spcial seven-a-side tournament featuring 16 local primrary schools, sponsored by SSS Sports and held at Deepdale. Organiser Mick Baxter is seen handing the winner's prize to St Gregory's captain Chris Borwick. Looking on, from left to right, are the winners Keith Aspinall (coach), Paul Dean, Stephen Ratcliffe, Kevin Kilbane, Tommy Kirkby, David Lucas, Andrew Collins and Michael McGowan

2. Deepdale in the 1980s

The schoolboy soccer starlets of St Gregory's are the toast of Preston. St Gregory's emerged triumphant from a spcial seven-a-side tournament featuring 16 local primrary schools, sponsored by SSS Sports and held at Deepdale. Organiser Mick Baxter is seen handing the winner's prize to St Gregory's captain Chris Borwick. Looking on, from left to right, are the winners Keith Aspinall (coach), Paul Dean, Stephen Ratcliffe, Kevin Kilbane, Tommy Kirkby, David Lucas, Andrew Collins and Michael McGowan Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
1981: Bristol City v Preston North End - Barry Dunn makes a challenge as Andy McAteer and Gary Buckley look on

3. Deepdale in the 1980s

1981: Bristol City v Preston North End - Barry Dunn makes a challenge as Andy McAteer and Gary Buckley look on Photo: Staff

Photo Sales
Preston U15s vs Chorley U15s at Deepdale, February 2nd 1983

4. Deepdale in the 1980s

Preston U15s vs Chorley U15s at Deepdale, February 2nd 1983 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Preston North EndBritain