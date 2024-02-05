Take a look through our best archive images of a time which is almost 35 years in the past at this point...
1. Preston in 1989
Callander Brothers from Preston who are all going to do a parachute Jump, November 1989 Photo: National World
2. Carol singers braved the wintery weather to mark the beginning of Christmas festivities in a Lancashire village. Residents of Lostock Hall, near Preston, gathered in the shopping precinct for a carol service hosted by the village's four churches. Guests included the Mayor and Mayoress of South Ribble, Coun and Mrs George and Dorothy Woods, and music was provided by members of the Lostock Hall Memorial Band
3. Preston in 1989
Some People take part in a Road Safety campaign at the Fishergate Centre in Preston, November 1989 Photo: RETRO
4. Preston in 1989
Here's a group of people enjoying a casino evening at Preston Grasshoppers on March 3, 1989. Do you recognise anyone? Photo: RETRO