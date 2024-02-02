News you can trust since 1886
39 retro pictures to take you back to Preston in the World Cup winning year of 1966, from workers to North End

It's rare that you get to catch a glimpse of what life looked like in your home city such a long time ago.

And so today we're journeying back in time to 1966 - the year that England won the World Cup and a time which is rapidly retreating in the rear-view mirror given that it's almost 60 year ago at this stage. Here are some of our best archive pictures from those bygone days...

1. Crew of the tug 'Musgrave' Preston Dock MUSGRAVE (1937-1966) Twin screw steam tug. Built 1897 by Scott and Sons, Bowling. Purchased from Belfast Harbour in 1937 for 2,000 GBP. Sold 1966 to TW Ward Ltd Preston for 730 GBP and broken up on the Ribble. Was for a time (1952) converted to a pilot barge and moored off Lytham Bill Taylor 4th. from left

2. Staff of the Club Royale, Great Shaw Street, Preston. August 1966 Image courtesy of Mrs. Lillian Harwood.

3. Maybe this picture will evoke memories of travelling by steam train in the 1960s? The image was taken in 1966 and shows a steam train (Ivatt 2-6-0 No. 75050) standing at platform 6 (now renumbered 4) of Preston Railway station with a train to the south. Picture courtesy of Preston Digital Archive.

4. June Scoular and friend Joan (Jackson) at the Top Rank in Preston 1966

