18 throwback retro pics of Preston Railway Station, including old school trains, WWII evacuees & rock stars

Arguably the busiest place in the city each day, the railway station in Preston has been a hive of activity ever since it opened in 1838.
By Jack Marshall
Published 21st Jun 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 8th Mar 2024, 11:11 GMT

And, as one would image, the railway station has played host to a broad range of sights, sounds, and events over the decades, so we’ve put together a collection of the best images of our city’s bustling railway station here...

Maybe this picture will evoke memories of travelling by steam train in the 1960s? The image was taken in 1966 and shows a steam train (Ivatt 2-6-0 No. 75050) standing at platform 6 (now renumbered 4) of Preston Railway station with a train to the south. Picture courtesy of Preston Digital Archive.

1. Preston Train Station

Maybe this picture will evoke memories of travelling by steam train in the 1960s? The image was taken in 1966 and shows a steam train (Ivatt 2-6-0 No. 75050) standing at platform 6 (now renumbered 4) of Preston Railway station with a train to the south. Picture courtesy of Preston Digital Archive. Photo: Preston Digital Archive

In today’s Looking Back, passengers wait on Platform 7 at Preston Railway Station at the start of Preston Holiday Week on July 21, 1957.

2. Preston Train Station

In today’s Looking Back, passengers wait on Platform 7 at Preston Railway Station at the start of Preston Holiday Week on July 21, 1957. Photo: lep

Royal Visit to Preston. May 7th 1974 H.M. The Queen and H.R.H. The Duke of Edinburgh arrive at Preston Railway Station. The Queen would later visit the new Power Signal Box while the Duke of Edinburgh visited B.A.C. Works on Strand Road. The Royal couple later departed for Lancaster.

3. Preston Train Station

Royal Visit to Preston. May 7th 1974 H.M. The Queen and H.R.H. The Duke of Edinburgh arrive at Preston Railway Station. The Queen would later visit the new Power Signal Box while the Duke of Edinburgh visited B.A.C. Works on Strand Road. The Royal couple later departed for Lancaster. Photo: LEP

Mrs G Evans, of Harrow, and her family of eight children at Preston railway station in June 1945 preparing to head home to London after being billeted in Preston as evacuees following the Second World War bombing of London

4. Preston Train Station

Mrs G Evans, of Harrow, and her family of eight children at Preston railway station in June 1945 preparing to head home to London after being billeted in Preston as evacuees following the Second World War bombing of London Photo: National World

