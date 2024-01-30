News you can trust since 1886
19 fascinating retro pictures showing the changing face of Preston down the years, from the 1950s to the 1990s

Preston has certainly changed somewhat over the past 75 years.

By Jack Marshall
Published 30th Jan 2024, 11:31 GMT

Steeped in history and boasting a plethora of ancient sights and scenes, the city of Preston has always been and will forever been a bustling and evolving hub. Showing just how much Preston has changed down the decades, these pictures demonstrate what our city looked like back in time and document its changing face over the years...

1. Traffic problems in Rutland Street, Preston, back in 1969 caused parents living in the area to send a protest petition to Preston Town Council asking to make the road a play street Photo: Norman Wiggins

2. This was the playground at Richmond Street flats in Avenham, Preston, in 1977. Children terrorised nearby elderly residents by wrecking the playground, smashing windows and ripping out telephone wires in the area Photo: Archive

3. Sitting in the considerable shadow of St Walburge's Church spire is the street named after the church - St Walburge Avenue, Preston - pictured here in 1990 Photo: John Atkinson

4. Another view of St Walburge Avenue in Preston - pictured in 1990 Photo: John Atkinson

