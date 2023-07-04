19 retro pictures of Bamber Bridge schools in the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s, including Brownedge and The Coppice

Plenty of us have fond memories of our time at school.
And so here we take a look back at times gone by a a handful of local schools in Bamber Bridge over the decades. Here are a few of our best pictures...
Pupils at Walton-le-Dale High School, Brindle Road, Bamber Bridge, approach the start line for their 12-mile sponsored run and walk to Wheelton clock and back. The 150 boys and girls were set off at intervals in groups of five. All money raised will go to charities for the disabled Photo: RETRO
It is often said that English football is all about stamina, and very little skill. This is not so, and to prove the point 28 young soccer hopefuls from Preston, Blackpool, Leyland and Kirkham, travelled to Brownedge High School, Bamber Bridge, to show off their talents. The youngsters, all aged under 13, had been selected by the North Western Region FA, the Lancs Schools FA and the LFA to improve their soccer skills Photo: RETRO
A group of Lancashire school children will make their screen debut when the BBC films their special Easter service. The pupils of St Mary and St Benedict's school in Bamber Bridge are to present a Passion service on Good Friday and, as they do, the cameras will be rolling. Pictured above, some of the cast rehearse Photo: RETRO
The pupils of Bamber Bridge Methodist School put the idea across that Ancient Egypt was the cradle of swinging rock music, with pop idol Joseph wowing the fans with his psychedelic gear, as they performed with enthusiasm to a packed congregation. With a chorus of more than 100 as well as the lead singers, pupils and staff, they gave a sterling performance of their version of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Photo: RETRO