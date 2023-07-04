19 retro pictures of Bamber Bridge schools in the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s, including Brownedge and The Coppice

2 . Bamber Bridge schools in the '70s, '80s, '90s

It is often said that English football is all about stamina, and very little skill. This is not so, and to prove the point 28 young soccer hopefuls from Preston, Blackpool, Leyland and Kirkham, travelled to Brownedge High School, Bamber Bridge, to show off their talents. The youngsters, all aged under 13, had been selected by the North Western Region FA, the Lancs Schools FA and the LFA to improve their soccer skills Photo: RETRO