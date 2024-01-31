News you can trust since 1886
17 high-octane retro pictures of Preston Marina in the 2010s, including boat tours and the Riversway Festival

Described as being ‘where the city meets the sea’, Preston Marina is a sheltered, 40-acre basin of Preston Dock which is perfect for sailing and racing.
By Jack Marshall
Published 11th Jul 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 31st Jan 2024, 09:23 GMT

From boat storage and training courses to a multitude of watersports, Preston Marina is truly a one-of-a-kind place in the city, so here we take a look at some of our best archive pictures from the early 2010s...

The annual Riversway festival at Preston Marina 2012 - Jet ski stunt riders

1. Preston Marina in the early 2010s

The annual Riversway festival at Preston Marina 2012 - Jet ski stunt riders Photo: Neil Cross

The annual Riversway festival at Preston Marina 2012 - Polish dancers

2. Preston Marina in the early 2010s

The annual Riversway festival at Preston Marina 2012 - Polish dancers Photo: Neil Cross

Preston Marina 2013: John Dunn, Jack Fawcett, Steve Miller, Sue Cameron, Chris Miller, John Dunn, Jeanette O'Brien, Shirley Smith, Laura Smith and Anne Murphy

3. Preston Marina in the early 2010s

Preston Marina 2013: John Dunn, Jack Fawcett, Steve Miller, Sue Cameron, Chris Miller, John Dunn, Jeanette O'Brien, Shirley Smith, Laura Smith and Anne Murphy Photo: Ian Robinson

Magdalena Bielecka with a sample of the water from Preston Marina in 2012

4. Preston Marina in the early 2010s

Magdalena Bielecka with a sample of the water from Preston Marina in 2012 Photo: KEVIN McGUINNESS

