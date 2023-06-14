15 retro pictures of Preston hospitals, including Royal Preston Hospital, Mount Street Hospital, and Whittingham Hospital
From the start of life to the end of life, we tend to spent some of the most crucial of life’s moments in hospitals.
By Jack Marshall
Published 14th Jun 2023, 14:00 BST
Here we take a look at a few standout pictures from Preston’s numerous hospitals from over the years, ranging from establishments such as the Royal Preston Hospital, which is still fully-operational and a healthcare hub for the North West, to the former Mount Street Hospital, which closed its doors in 1982.
