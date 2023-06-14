News you can trust since 1886
15 retro pictures of Preston hospitals, including Royal Preston Hospital, Mount Street Hospital, and Whittingham Hospital

From the start of life to the end of life, we tend to spent some of the most crucial of life’s moments in hospitals.
By Jack Marshall
Published 14th Jun 2023, 14:00 BST

Here we take a look at a few standout pictures from Preston’s numerous hospitals from over the years, ranging from establishments such as the Royal Preston Hospital, which is still fully-operational and a healthcare hub for the North West, to the former Mount Street Hospital, which closed its doors in 1982.

Preston North End players were the ideal judges for a painting competition organised for young hospital patients by Deepdale Radio... for the subject was football. Team captain Don O'Riordan is pictured with some of the children in Royal Preston Hospital who took part

1. Preston Hospitals over the years

Preston North End players were the ideal judges for a painting competition organised for young hospital patients by Deepdale Radio... for the subject was football. Team captain Don O'Riordan is pictured with some of the children in Royal Preston Hospital who took part Photo: RETRO

Pensioner William Miller has a special hobby that children love... he spends hours making wooden toys for them. Nimble-fingered Mr Miller's latest creations, for youngsters at the Royal Preston Hospital, include a see-saw, rocking duck, hobby horse, wheelbarrow and rocking doll's cradle

2. Preston Hospitals over the years

Pensioner William Miller has a special hobby that children love... he spends hours making wooden toys for them. Nimble-fingered Mr Miller's latest creations, for youngsters at the Royal Preston Hospital, include a see-saw, rocking duck, hobby horse, wheelbarrow and rocking doll's cradle Photo: RETRO

Bags of linen outside Royal Preston Hospital, piled up due to the Winter of Discontent, 6 February 1979

3. Preston Hospitals over the years

Bags of linen outside Royal Preston Hospital, piled up due to the Winter of Discontent, 6 February 1979 Photo: library

Garden Party takes place at Whittingham Hospital in Preston. August 1973

4. Preston Hospitals over the years

Garden Party takes place at Whittingham Hospital in Preston. August 1973 Photo: National World

