15 adorable historic pictures of kids at Preston Brownies back in the 1980s and 1990s

As part of the Girlguiding movement, Brownies were open to girls aged 7 to 10 and gave them opportunities to engage in crafts, games, camping trips, and community service projects.
Whether it was working towards badges or helping out at local events, the Brownies fostered a sense of teamwork, responsibility, and fun.
During these decades, many Brownies in Preston took part in popular outdoor activities like nature walks and camping, all while learning the values of cooperation and friendship. Weekly meetings were a place for laughter, creativity, and developing new interests, from cooking and first aid to learning about the world around them.
For so many girls growing up in the 80s and 90s, the Brownies were an unforgettable part of their childhood, providing experiences that helped shape their sense of adventure and leadership.
Take a trip down memory lane with this retro picture collection of Preston’s Brownies, celebrating the cherished memories and lively moments that made these decades so special for so many.
