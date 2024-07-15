A culturally rich and effervescent time for many, the era was defined by music, modernisation, and a series of defining events for Britain. They don’t call them the Swinging Sixties for nothing, so take a look at a few nostalgic images from Preston back in the 1960s.
As reader Diana Smith says: “So funny to think I was there!”
Still in the mood for a bit more nostalgia? Check out some of our other recent retro pieces...
25 hilarious retro pics of 1990s Preston high schools, from Tulketh & Broughton to Fulwood & Penwortham
Take me back! 21 amazing retro pics of 2000s Preston girls' nights out, from Toyko Jo's & Revs to The Guild
33 adorable pics of 2000s reception classes at Preston schools including Grange Primary, Higher Walton & more
I'd give anything to go back... 46 long-lost pics of Preston life and people back in the early 1980s