13 retro pictures to transport you back to 1960s Preston which will have you saying 'I was there!'

By Jack Marshall
Published 9th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2024, 11:40 BST

It’s amazing to think that the ‘60s were some six decades ago.

A culturally rich and effervescent time for many, the era was defined by music, modernisation, and a series of defining events for Britain. They don’t call them the Swinging Sixties for nothing, so take a look at a few nostalgic images from Preston back in the 1960s.

As reader Diana Smith says: “So funny to think I was there!”

Back in 1960, this was the view of Manchester Road, Preston. We can see King Street Tavern on the right and St Saviour’s Church looming in the distance. Picture comes courtesy of Preston Digital Archive.

1. 1960s Preston

Back in 1960, this was the view of Manchester Road, Preston. We can see King Street Tavern on the right and St Saviour’s Church looming in the distance. Picture comes courtesy of Preston Digital Archive. Photo: Preston Digital Archive

Congestion on Blackpool Road, in Preston, in the 1960s in the days before the M55 was built

2. 1960s Preston

Congestion on Blackpool Road, in Preston, in the 1960s in the days before the M55 was built Photo: n/a

Forshaws Bakery, Bambers Yard, Preston c.1960

3. 1960s Preston

Forshaws Bakery, Bambers Yard, Preston c.1960 Photo: n/a

Do readers remember Preston Gas Company Offices, located on Fishergate in 1960?

4. 1960s Preston

Do readers remember Preston Gas Company Offices, located on Fishergate in 1960? Photo: LEP

