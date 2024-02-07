Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We took an exclusive look behind the scenes as a team of actors and technicians got ready for Jurassic Earth Live

Big Foot Events is based in Bispham, but their menagerie is located at a secure warehouse in Leyland.

Erica Crompton, Director of Big Foot Events, with some of her Jurassic friends

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director Erica Crompton said: "We got our first dinosaur ten years ago which is a humongous T-rex.

"I got the idea from watching Walking with Dinosaurs, and I thought 'I wonder if that would work at an event or at a meet and greet or something.'

"I had no idea then how popular it was going to become."