News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Watch as we come face-to-face with more than life-size 50 dinosaurs at a Lancashire warehouse

We went behind the scenes as a team of actors and technicians in Lancashire got ready for a thrilling, family-friendly dinosaur experience.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 7th Feb 2024, 19:53 GMT
Updated 7th Feb 2024, 19:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

We took an exclusive look behind the scenes as a team of actors and technicians got ready for Jurassic Earth Live

Big Foot Events is based in Bispham, but their menagerie is located at a secure warehouse in Leyland.

Erica Crompton, Director of Big Foot Events, with some of her Jurassic friendsErica Crompton, Director of Big Foot Events, with some of her Jurassic friends
Erica Crompton, Director of Big Foot Events, with some of her Jurassic friends
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ MORE: World's largest walking T-rex is heading to Blackpool Grand Theatre for Jurassic Earth Live.

Director Erica Crompton said: "We got our first dinosaur ten years ago which is a humongous T-rex.

"I got the idea from watching Walking with Dinosaurs, and I thought 'I wonder if that would work at an event or at a meet and greet or something.'

"I had no idea then how popular it was going to become."

To watch the full behind the scenes tour, visit ShotsTV! at https://www.shotstv.com/watch/52317346?jurassic-earth-behind-the-scenes-of-a-dinosaur-experience.

Related topics:DinosaursLancashireBisphamJurassic Earth Live