New research from the motoring experts at Scrap Car Comparison has calculated what the cost of common car repairs could be in the future - showing that in just a decade or so, drivers could be paying eye-watering costs for routine repairs such as a tyre change or car battery replacement.

The study, which uses the current rate of inflation to predict future costs, reveals that MOTs could cost drivers over £80 per test by 2034, and over £370 for the annual checks in 50 years' time. The research also reveals that motorists could be paying over £415 per replacement tyre in just a decade's time - far higher than the current £283 average cost.

In just 10 years, some of the most expensive car repairs could be topping a thousand pounds per job, with a clutch replacement estimated to cost motorists over £1,100 in 2034, while a comprehensive cracked windscreen repair could cost upwards of £990 per repair.

Take a look below at some of the top-rated MOT garages in the Preston area, according to Google Reviews.

