Cost of MOT predicted to hit £80 by 2034 - 11 of the best Preston garages to go to according to Google Reviews

Drivers could be faced with eye-watering bills.

By Catherine Musgrove, Catherine Musgrove
Published 30th Jun 2023, 13:12 GMT
Updated 21st Feb 2024, 15:28 GMT

New research from the motoring experts at Scrap Car Comparison has calculated what the cost of common car repairs could be in the future - showing that in just a decade or so, drivers could be paying eye-watering costs for routine repairs such as a tyre change or car battery replacement. 

The study, which uses the current rate of inflation to predict future costs, reveals that MOTs could cost drivers over £80 per test by 2034, and over £370 for the annual checks in 50 years' time. The research also reveals that motorists could be paying over £415 per replacement tyre in just a decade's time -  far higher than the current £283 average cost.

In just 10 years, some of the most expensive car repairs could be topping a thousand pounds per job, with a clutch replacement estimated to cost motorists over £1,100 in 2034, while a comprehensive cracked windscreen repair could cost upwards of £990 per repair. 

Take a look below at some of the top-rated MOT garages in the Preston area, according to Google Reviews.

Preston MOT Centre has been rated as 4.6 out of 5, by 75 customers. One wrote: "Very nice people, helpful, respectful and they don't charge you a fortune. Definitely coming back there".

1. Preston MOT Centre, Deepdale Street

Preston MOT Centre has been rated as 4.6 out of 5, by 75 customers. One wrote: "Very nice people, helpful, respectful and they don't charge you a fortune. Definitely coming back there". Photo: Google

Vine Street Garage achieves 4.8 out of 5 on Google Reviews. One of the most recent reviews said: "For repairs, services and Mot you can't get any better than here. It's hard finding a decent mechanic that you can trust, I won't go anywhere else."

2. Vine Street Garage, Preston

Vine Street Garage achieves 4.8 out of 5 on Google Reviews. One of the most recent reviews said: "For repairs, services and Mot you can't get any better than here. It's hard finding a decent mechanic that you can trust, I won't go anywhere else." Photo: Google

This garage rates as 4.9 out of 5 on Google Reviews. One reviewer said: "Came in for a service and MOT. Very easy and painless experience with excellent service. Thanks to Maz for making it so easy!"

3. A2Z MOT Garage, Greaves Street

This garage rates as 4.9 out of 5 on Google Reviews. One reviewer said: "Came in for a service and MOT. Very easy and painless experience with excellent service. Thanks to Maz for making it so easy!" Photo: Google

This garage gets 4.9 out of 5 on Google Reviews. One customer wrote: "Booked in for an MOT and Service as they could accommodate at short notice. I feel like this is the first time the service actually actioned all the things they are supposed to - the car is running just like new again and came back absolutely and perfectly spotless. Thank you."

4. Olympia Garage, North Road

This garage gets 4.9 out of 5 on Google Reviews. One customer wrote: "Booked in for an MOT and Service as they could accommodate at short notice. I feel like this is the first time the service actually actioned all the things they are supposed to - the car is running just like new again and came back absolutely and perfectly spotless. Thank you." Photo: Google

