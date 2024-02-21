Former Burnley pub the Fighting Cocks that became Italian restaurant Ninos is sold
A former Burnley pub, that was transformed into a successful Italian restaurant before it suddenly closed around four years ago, has been sold.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The landmark building in Cliviger’s Red Lees Road was sold by Padiham based Whiteacres Property Ltd in a deal that was agreed before Christmas and completed last week.
Jonathan Wolstencroft, commercial property agent at Whiteacres, said the company was excited to monitor progress with the new owners of the 1.15 acre site.