New food hygiene ratings given to 10 restaurants, takeaways and canteens in and around Preston

10 establishments in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 20th Feb 2024, 16:35 GMT

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.

Take a look at how the establishments fared below:

Rated 4 on January 23.

1. E H Booth & Co Ltd at Office Canteen, Chain Caul Way, Preston, PR2 2YL

Rated 4 on January 23.

Rated 4 on January 23.

2. The Thai Orchid, Cannon Street, Preston, PR1 3NS

Rated 4 on January 23.

Rated 4 on January 22.

3. 3Bz, Blackpool Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 2DX

Rated 4 on January 22.

Rated 3 on January 11.

4. Dunkirk Hall, Dunkirk Lane, Leyland, PR26 7SW

Rated 3 on January 11.

