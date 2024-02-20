The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.
Take a look at how the establishments fared below:
1. E H Booth & Co Ltd at Office Canteen, Chain Caul Way, Preston, PR2 2YL
Rated 4 on January 23.
2. The Thai Orchid, Cannon Street, Preston, PR1 3NS
Rated 4 on January 23.
3. 3Bz, Blackpool Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 2DX
Rated 4 on January 22.
4. Dunkirk Hall, Dunkirk Lane, Leyland, PR26 7SW
Rated 3 on January 11.