A Higher Walton restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Raees Buffet and Catering on Higher Walton Road was given the score after assessment on April 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Raees Buffet and Catering was handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating (Credit: Google)

A score of three means there will be room for improvement, but these issues likely do not pose an immediate threat to health.

The report showed the handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage was “generally satisfactory”.

This was the same for the cleanliness of the building and the management of food safety.

It means that of South Ribble's 122 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 111 (91%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

The restaurant was given the score after assessment on April 25

Food safety inspections and enforcement

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

Local authorities are responsible for enforcing food hygiene laws and can inspect a business at any point in the food production and distribution process.

Authorised officers from the local council will visit the premises to check the business is complying with food law and producing food that is safe to eat.

To do this, they will look at:

- the premises

- how employees work

- the food safety management system

- the types of food being made and prepared

Authorised officers have the right to enter and inspect the premises at any reasonable time.

They will also usually arrive without making an appointment.

How often the business is routinely inspected will depend on the type of business and its previous record.

Some premises might be inspected at least every six months, others much less often.

Authorised officers will offer help and advice on food safety and they can take action if they find that standards of food hygiene are not good enough.