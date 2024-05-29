Scores on the doors in Lancashire as inspectors release 26 new food hygiene ratings

By Sean Gleaves
Published 29th May 2024, 15:11 BST

26 establishments in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

26 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. Take a look to see how they fared:

Rated 5 on May 8.

1. Pizza Hut, Ocean Boulevard, Promenade, Blackpool, FY4 1PL

Rated 5 on May 8. Photo: Google

Rated 5 on May 22.

2. No13 Bonny Street, Bonny Street, Blackpool, FY1 5AR

Rated 5 on May 22. Photo: Google

Rated 5 on May 7.

3. The Velvet Coaster, Promenade, Blackpool, FY4 1BA

Rated 5 on May 7. Photo: Google

Rated 5 on May 1.

4. Slug & Lettuce, Queen Street, Blackpool, FY1 1PD

Rated 5 on May 1. Photo: Google

