Scores on the doors in Lancashire as inspectors release 26 new food hygiene ratings

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.
26 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. Take a look to see how they fared:
1 / 7
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.