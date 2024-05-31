Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A £1million new vetinary practice has opened in Blackpool.

Robert Jones Vets has moved 1.5 miles from St Annes Road to its new 3,200 square foot purpose-built building on Cornelian Way in the south of Blackpool.

The new practice will enable the practice to increase the number of clients it serves and expand the range of clinical services it offers to pets in the locality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool's new £1M vet practice has opened its doors

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new modern building houses the latest veterinary facilities and equipment. Three consulting rooms are being installed to offer a greater number of appointments, along with one spacious operating theatre with the latest veterinary equipment. The site will also house a dental suite, digital x-ray and ultrasound facilities, in-house laboratory, and isolation ward for very sick animals.

The reception area at Robert Jones Vets Blackpool

To keep stress to a minimum for patients, the practice will have a large reception area with separate waiting areas for cats and dogs, in addition to separate dog and cat hospital wards. New walk-in kennels are also being built for larger dog breeds. There will also be a dog exercise area.

A vet and a furry friend at Robert Jones Vets Blackpool

The new practice is prominently located on Off Cherry Tree Road North, Cornelian Way, which is on multiple public transport routes. It has its own separate entrance to provide easy access and ample parking for clients and animal patients. Full disabled access has also been built.

The waiting area at Robert Jones Vets Blackpool

To staff the practice, three vets will collectively offer an increased range of veterinary services. Four veterinary nurses and four receptionists are part of the 11-strong team, who will look after the practice’s increased number of clients and their pets. There is also the opportunity for a new vet to join the team and bring fresh perspectives and innovative ideas to enhance the quality of care to Robert Jones’ patients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A vet and pet at Robert Jones Vets Blackpool in the assessment room

Phyllis Pratt, Practice Director at Robert Jones Vets, said: “We had outgrown our existing practice on St Annes Road. It was becoming difficult for us to offer the highest level of service and quality of animal care that we are accustomed to.

“So this is an exciting move for us. Cornelian Way is a fantastic new site with a superb range of facilities. It’ll mean that we’ll now be able to look after many patients right here and it’ll enable us to grow the number of patients we see. And we cannot wait to welcome a new vet on board!”