Demolition of Penwortham Indian restaurant site is imminent

Notices and fencing have been erected on the site of the former Shampan Indian restaurant site in Pope Lane, which closed down in May 2019 and has been vacant since. It was formerly the Plough Inn pub.

Demolition company Pete Marquis said the work is expected to be carried out towards the end of next week, taking a couple of days.

Demolition of the former pub is imminent

The building was sold for £395,000 in December 2019, and in November last year, new owner Dharmesh Chandarana of Chorley-based CCPI Ltd was successful in applying to demolish all existing buildings on site to make way for a new single storey mixed use development that will comprise of three separate retail units and a hot food takeaway.

Controversy

The agent for the owner told South Ribble Borough Council the new development would "result in an improvement in the general appearance of the site and would safeguard the future of the Kingsfold local Centre.”

But a total of 25 public objections were lodged to the proposal, along with 16 letters in support.

A group of people living near the site claimed that a 15-space car park for customers, with an extra five bays for staff was insufficient for an area already beset with parking problems.

Other concerns were that the retail development was too big for the area, and that reopening an opening onto Woodville Road for deliveries would compromise pedestrian safety.

However, Jane Clarkson, secretary for the 10 residents of the neighbouring Woodville Court flats, told the planning meeting that they were happy with the proposed development because it removed the uncertainty about what might happen to the derelict site.

On recommending the redevelopment, council planning officers said: "The proposed development would not be out of character with the local area and there are no highway safety or neighbour amenity issues raised by County Highways or Environmental Health, subject to the imposition of conditions."