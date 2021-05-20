Michelle Keegan rocks Blackpool seafront as she models latest fashion collection with Very

The former Coronation Star, 33, debuted her new collection of summer clothes with online retailer Very - and brought some much needed joy to the British summer season.

Michelle donned sleeveless frocks, strapless jumpsuits, and pastel colours for her shoot in the seaside resort.

With North Pier and Blackpool Tower lighting up the backdrop, she looks ready to celebrate the summer.

And indeed the star declared she was ready to dance off the winter months as she shared photos online.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Michelle wrote alongside a collection of snaps: "Can’t wait for the weather to warm up!

"My new @veryuk pieces make me think of dancing, cocktails and the beach - definitely my #3wordsofsummer what’s yours?"

Michelle Keegan's new Very collection has been brought to life with a fun summer shoot. (Image: Handout)

When browsing through the range you can expect to see a variety of bold and colourful summer-inspired dresses to staple denim essentials and cool tailored blouses.

A spokeswoman for Very added: "Presenting a perfect edit of staycation-worthy styles, the collection epitomises the nation's desire for lighter, brighter hues this season.

"From sorbet sunset shades to punchy pinks, there's something for every holiday on offer, including comfy co-ords, lightweight knits and dresses designed for stepping out in style."

You can view the full collection by clicking HERE.

This green jumpsuit will be sure to make you stand out this summer.

