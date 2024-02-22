Burnley's Crow Wood Hotel and Woodland Spa Resort named as Large Hotel of the Year in the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2023
The luxury venue was named as the Large Hotel of the Year in the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2023. The accolade celebrates the resort's commitment to excellence in hospitality, leisure and customer service.
Offering guests a luxurious retreat with state-of-the-art facilities the hotel first opened its doors in 2019. Andrew Brown, Managing Director, said: "This achievement underscores the entire team's dedication to delivering exceptional guest experiences and upholding the region's reputation as a premier tourist destination.
"Crow Wood Hotel and Spa Resort extends heartfelt gratitude to its patrons, staff, and the Lancashire Tourism Awards for this esteemed recognition.”
The Hotel now has the opportunity to represent Lancashire in the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2023 competition. The Woodland Spa received national acclaim last year after winning the title of Best UK Hotel Spa at the prestigious Good Spa Guide Awards 2023 for the second year running.