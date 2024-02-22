Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The luxury venue was named as the Large Hotel of the Year in the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2023. The accolade celebrates the resort's commitment to excellence in hospitality, leisure and customer service.

Offering guests a luxurious retreat with state-of-the-art facilities the hotel first opened its doors in 2019. Andrew Brown, Managing Director, said: "This achievement underscores the entire team's dedication to delivering exceptional guest experiences and upholding the region's reputation as a premier tourist destination.

"Crow Wood Hotel and Spa Resort extends heartfelt gratitude to its patrons, staff, and the Lancashire Tourism Awards for this esteemed recognition.”