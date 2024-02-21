News you can trust since 1886
Mother's Day 2024: 21 of the best places to eat in Lancashire to treat your mum

Treat mom to a special brunch or dinner this Mother's Day.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 21st Feb 2024, 17:22 GMT
Updated 21st Feb 2024, 17:23 GMT

Mother's Day is just around the corner (March 10) so we've rounded up 21 of the best restaurants in Lancashire to treat your mum this year:

Are there any restaurants you think should be on the list? Email [email protected]

1. The Hunters Pub & Dining

Hennel Lane, Lostock Hall, Preston, PR5 5UL | 4.4 out of 5 (1,250 Google reviews) | 2 courses: £29.95 - 3 courses: £35.95 | "Fab food and really friendly staff. Stayed for drinks in the bar after our meal."

2. Wilfred's Restaurant and Bar

Holme Road, Burnley, BB12 0RT | 4.6 out of 5 (214 Google reviews) | 3 courses: £45pp | "The food was very good, service excellent and a relaxed but classy atmosphere."

3. The Plough

Galgate, Lancaster, LA2 0LQ | 4.3 out of 5 (1,010 Google reviews) | 3 courses: £22.99 | "Great food, big portions, good service, cosy atmosphere. Would recommend."

4. White Tower Restaurant

Ocean Boulevard, Promenade, Blackpool, FY4 1EZ | 4.5 out of 5 (122 Google reviews) | "Great service, great view, classy food, loved it."

