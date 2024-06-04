Internationally renowned sculpture, ‘Lumini’ set to arrive in Accrington’s ‘Connecting Cultures’ event
Over 3 million visitors across 40 countries and 5 continents have already journeyed inside an Architect's of Air structure, and now it's Accrington's turn.
‘Lumini' is an extraordinary inflatable space of light & colour for extraordinary projects, places and people.
Lumini, designed by Alan Parkinson, are beautiful and huge art installations are inspired by natural forms, geometric shapes, Islamic and gothic architecture.
Visitors are invited to step inside to be immersed in radiant colour, created from daylight shining through the fabric.
The ‘Lumini' structure arriving in Accrington has never before been experienced; it has been configured to perfectly fit the Rose Garden area at Haworth Park, and the spatial and sensory qualities of Lumini will enhance the programme inside as part of the Connecting Cultures festival.
Zara Saghir, local artist and member of Hyndburn's Culture and Heritage Investment Panel, said: "Haworth Art Gallery hosts the largest collection of Tiffany Glass in Europe and part of the magic we enjoy are the beautiful colours of the art glass.
“Having this opportunity to host a Lumini which reflects the collections inventive and diverse colours is wonderful.
"We are inviting people to take part in cultural workshops and activities within the ‘Lumini’ over several days that I am proud to be part of.
“People can view the Gallery's collections and also join us for the large ‘connecting cultures' community-led celebration on Sunday 16th June."
Entry to the Lumini is via pre-booked tickets only with a variety of activities to choose from with tickets ranging from FREE to £9 per person.
Visitors can choose between local heritage-themed activities, yoga, Tai Chi, story-time and family-friendly musical workshops.
The main ‘Connecting Cultures' event is on Sunday 16th June, 10am-4pm at Haworth Art Gallery and park.
Everyone is welcome to attend to watch performances and take part in activities, entry is free and no tickets are required.
