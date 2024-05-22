Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Everyone has heard the news, everyone has an opinion. Fewer people seem happy about the transformation of this Lancashire market. (Written by George Francis Lee)

A number of local residents have expressed their dissatisfaction towards the new Accrington Market transformation with many stallholders having to relocate.

In November 2023, a Levelling Up fund bid by Hyndburn Borough Council led to Accrington’s market hall temporarily closing its doors, so the Grade-II listed building at the centre of town could be renovated into a ‘higher-end eating, drinking and cultural venue’.

Controversially, this meant that all the stallholders, including some who had worked within the hall for more than 50 years, were forced to pack up and relocate outside.

Though the market hall is due to reopen and stallholders return inside in 2025, the outrage was almost immediate online. One commenter declared it was “the final nail in the coffin” for the town.

The market transformation have received criticism from traders and customers alike.

Sensing public furor and discomfort from stallholders, Hyndburn Borough Council delayed the move from its original date in December by a month and offered three-months waived rent, ultimately allowing a softer transition to the outside in late January.

Still, it did little to quell the simmering anger, which turned to despair following the news that a mainstay of the market – Greg’s Bacon and Cooked Meats Stall – would be closing its shutters forever.

Speaking to The Hyndburn Lead, a council spokesperson said: “Consultation with market traders and the public has continued over the past 18 months.”

“There was much positive support for the project.”

The market hall is due to reopen and stallholders return inside in 2025.

Stallholders’ feelings are mixed with some feeling cautiously optimistic about the development, whilst others aren’t convinced and have already moved or closed their businesses for good.

Jennifer, who has run the Petmart stall for 25 years, said: “There was a lot of negativity, mainly from the customers to be honest, when we came outside.”

“So I started saying: ‘You know what, I’m happy I’ve still got a job. And I’m happy we’re able to still offer you a service.’

Footfall is another thorny issue with some outdoor stallholders always busy with customers, yet others, like Jas who runs a menswear stall, lack business.

He said: “I just don’t know how it’s going to work, this is Accrington we’re talking about. I keep telling them in the meetings, the companies aren’t going to come in – they’re looking at footfall. In my head I can’t see any businesses coming and spending money.”

Some traders who are against the project have already closed their businesses for good.

The majority of public criticism falls on the plan to dedicate half of the new market hall to food and drink, which critics claim would alter the landscape of trade.

Previous Hyndburn MP Graham Jones, who was recently suspended from the Labour Party, wrote on Facebook that the new hall would ‘be half and half with a giant curtain dividing it.’

The council has reassured locals that traditional traders continue to be a part of the market post-renovation.

Councillor Marlene Haworth said: “The investment proposals for the Market Hall have always included space for traditional traders and stalls, in addition to new food outlets.”

There are 19 cabins currently outside the market hall which house the stallholders who stuck around after the closure yet they were only equipped with rain coverage in April despite being installed in January.

An anonymous stallholder said: “I put a carpet down but the weather’s been absolutely awful and the carpet was floating. Within three days it was in a skip.”

“You can’t help the weather, but who in their right mind would put boxes like these without a floor on top of the cobbles?”