Accrington: ‘Connecting Cultures’ event set to return for its second year to celebrate the local community
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hyndburn's vibrant community will be celebrated at a special event taking place on Sunday June 16 (10am - 4pm) at Haworth Art Gallery and Park, Accrington.
Marking National Refugee Week, Eid celebrations and Father's Day, ‘Connecting Cultures’ promises a fun-filled day out for all, with free live performances, activities and exhibitions.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
Returning bigger and better for a second year, the event will see performances take place on a stage within a large marquee and in various pop-up tents.
People are invited to browse community and business stalls, an artisan market, and pop-up's, including the famous Finch Bakery desserts.
There will also be free henna art, friendship bracelet and puppet making, heritage games led by the Friends of Haworth Art Gallery, as well as the chance to visit the exhibitions and world famous Tiffany Glass collection within the Gallery itself.
The event will also host a free-to-attend main stage showcasing a number of incredible performances including Tai Chi as well as a musical theatre performance from Just Imagine UK supported by Activ8 Lancs.
There will also be an interactive dance performance from DanceSyndrome, poetry reading and a Bollywood fusion dance demonstration and workshop.
A Council spokesperson said: "Connecting Cultures is all about bringing local people and communities together to celebrate the great diversity we have here in Hyndburn.
"We have a jam-packed day of free activities and performances for all the family to get involved in, there is something for everyone and we are looking forward to welcoming everyone to the Haworth Art Gallery for a day to remember.
“Make sure the date is in your diary!"
To transport visitors to the event, a free heritage shuttle bus will take people from Accrington Town Square to Haworth Art Gallery throughout the day.
The Haworth Art Gallery car park will be closed on the day of the event and those attending are encouraged to take advantage of the free bus and use public transport where possible.
There will also be an incredible line-up of activities taking place throughout the week in the build up to the event, with more details to be announced in the coming weeks.
For full event information and timetable of activity visit: https://www.hyndburnbc.gov.uk/connectingcultures/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.