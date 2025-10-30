All the shows coming to Preston and Chorley in November inc Glastonbury & TV stars

November may mean colder and darker nights but there’s plenty of shows on across Preston and Chorley to make you feel warm inside!

Across November, a wide variety of solo-stars, plays and musicals will be on at the Preston Playhouse and Chorley Theatre.

To save you from scrolling through their websites yourselves, we’ve collated all the show listings from across the two venues below.

As well as the date, you can find some quick show information and the price of tickets.

Preston Playhouse

Shows at Preston Playhouse this November include a live performance from Steeleye Span | Google Maps/Show poster

November 1: Belle Voix with ‘The Magic of Motown & Northern Soul’–Starring Sandy Smith, Sophie Mairi and Briony Gunn, whose credits include London’s West End, Cruise Liners and Luxury Hotels, the trio deliver a powerful, soul-stirring performance that will have audiences dancing and singing along. Tickets from £17.50

November 12-15: The Revival– Presented by Preston Drama Club, this play is a chilling ghost story full of shocks, twists and gothic atmosphere. Tickets from £12

November 21: Steeleye Span in Concert– Together for fifty six years now, these folk pock pioneers will perform a selection of songs from across the years and firm fan favourites as well as tracks from their new album ‘Conflict’. Sold Out.

November 27-28: Paul Sylvester with ‘Stuff and Nonsense’– Magic’s Best Kept Secret, Paul Sylvester’ unique parlour magic show promises to be an intimate experience where charming deceptions and playful mysteries unfold right before your eyes. Tickets from £12

Chorley Theatre

Comedian and actor Marcus Brigstocke brings us just one of the many shows on at Chorley Theatre this November | Getty/Google Maps

Nov 1 and Nov 27: Stephen Bailey with ‘Tart’– In his new show the comedian will gossip about everything from his funeral plans to his unrequited love for Ben Shephard - and if he needs to pad it out, he will read you secrets direct from the girlies WhatsApp group chat. Tickets £18.50 (first show sold out)

Nov 7: Marcus Brigstocke with ‘Vitruvian Mango’– What are men for?This new tour show will resolve the entire issue once and for all (in a non-patriarchal, open minded, progressive sort of way). Sold out

Nov 8: Hayley Ellis with ‘Silly Mare’– Join Hayley as she navigates middle age – and as everyone agrees, the middle of anything is always the most delicious part (excluding Donuts, Avocados or plane seats), the joys of remaining (mostly) happily unmarried and the truly horrific journey of later-in-life contraception. Sold Out

Nov 9: The Swing Commanders’– This hugely talented, high-energy Lancashire band uniquely present ome of the finest music from the 30s, 40s and 50s, with its array of six specialist musicians, five solo voices and an innumerable amount of instruments. Tickets £15

Nov 12: Emmanuel Sonubi with ‘Life After Near Death’– Emmanuel’s hilarious and heartfelt show explores his life after surviving heart failure, facing the cause of the trauma, and the strange and funny ways we all find to keep going when life gets hard. Tickets £20

Nov 14: Ria Lina with ‘Riabellion’– Expect a relentless stream of hilarity as Ria explores the state of the world, the eternal battle of the sexes, and the delight of throwing life up in the air after years of following the rules. Tickets £18/£16

Nov 15: Carl Hutchinson with ‘Greatest Hits’– Join Carl as he celebrates 10 years of touring as he presents his best and favourite routines from over the years. Material selected by his fans and himself, this night promises to deliver! Tickets £18

Nov 15: Josh Jones with ‘I Haven’t Won The Lottery So Here’s Another Tour Show’– Josh is hitting the road with a show packed full of laughs and he’s keeping it light – nothing super political, nothing controversial and it’s definitely not going to change your life, but you can be sure of a fab night out filled to the brim with jokes about history, cats, his love of wrestling and much more. Sold out

Nov 22: ComedySportz– ComedySportz returns to Chorley theatre for another round of award-winning competitive comedy fun. Two teams go for gold with quick-witted gags and games inspired by your suggestions. £8/£5

Nov 23: Brian Bilston and The Catenary Wires– Best selling poet Brian has teamed up with indiepop band The Catenary Wires for a unique collection of songs where the words and music are intertwined. In this special evening, the songs from their collaboration Sounds Made By Humans are performed live by Brian with the three-piece band. Tickets £21

Nov 28: Scott Bennett with ‘Stuff’– The award-winning comedian and product designer is desperately trying to cleanse his life of stuff, but is this even possible anymore? Tickets £18

Nov 29: Manford’s Comedy Club – A regular event in which Jason and his team select some of the best circuit comedians and send them to Chorley Theatre for a great night of comedy. Tickets £13.50