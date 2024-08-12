Ryan Lowe | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Preston North End fans have been reacting to the news that manager Ryan Lowe has left the club.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the main topic of discussion is the timing of the decision.

A statement from the Deepdale side on Monday morning confirmed the parting of ways by mutual consent, following high-level discussions on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The announcement comes after PNE lost their opening game of the new Championship season to Sheffield United on Friday night – their sixth straight defeat without scoring when you take into consideration the five games lost at the tail end of last term.

Those defeats saw Preston – who topped the table well into September last season – eventually finish 10th in the table. But with PNE taking just one game of the new season to instigate an exit plan, many have questioned why a decision wasn’t taken earlier.

Indeed, despite agreeing that a parting of ways was needed, fans on X – formerly Twitter – have been asking: Why was Lowe given all the summer and pre-season?

Here’s a selection of the views shared as the Deepdale faithful take stock of the news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@avfcry: Good planning lads, wait all pre-season and one game in to sack him.

@AdamSalisbury1: Without a manager one game into a campaign. Nothing more than a complete joke. Choppy waters ahead.

@Karlos_Albertos: Wow. Didn’t expect to see that this morning. Should have been done at the end of last season really though.

@JofSharpy: What was the point in that entire pre season and summer just to sack after one game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@KJMsport57: Why wait until the first game of the season? You’ve had all summer.

@DrJonesPNE: Not saying I agree or disagree but what was the point of giving him one game this season?

@GarethLivesey95: Hallelujah. Why not sack him at the end of last season though?

@Ruletero_Toffee: Poor upper management sacking Lowe after 1 game. If you weren't happy with his performance he should have left at the end of last season. Ryan Lowe is a good lad, i'm sure he will be back in the game soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@Johno_07: Correct decision but now we have wasted majority of the window all of pre season and bought in players the old manager wanted. Now the new manager will have to work with majority of Lowe’s players. Great planning.

@RobBrownBetting: Waited til 1 game in. Shambles.

@bazhsw8183: Good move, but why on earth give him preseason? Clearly there is stuff going on behind the scenes, but it seems a strange timing to do this now. Going to start the season a month later than everyone whilst getting a new manager and getting set up.

@Leesy2point0: This is so bizarre. Why wait until after game 1 before taking action. They've now got no time to prepare for the season.

@ehimen_junior: Ryan Lowe should have left or got sacked at the end of last season. The new manager has no pre season, not enough time bring his own players in and Preston have to come up with something new.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@Andy_Watt: Odd timing to give him the whole pre-season and just one game of the campaign. If the plan was to get rid, should have been done at the end of last season (or when play offs were an impossibility).

@craigbeingcraig: Should have happened at the end of last season. Playing catch up now. Right decision though.