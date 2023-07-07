Preston joined by rival in transfer race as West Brom and Coventry delivered blows

Preston North End are facing further competition as they look to sign former Middlesbrough midfielder Lewis Wing.

The 28-year-old is currently a free agent after his departure from Wycombe Wanderers was confirmed earlier this month after his contract with the League One club came to an end. Wing is training with former Middlesbrough team-mate Britt Assombalonga as he considers the next move in a career that has taken him from North East non-league clubs Seaham Red Star and Shildon to the Championship.

Wing was first linked with a move to Deepdale during his time at Boro when the Northern Echo reported North End were keen on the midfielder during the January transfer window of 2018. That interest could be revisited this summer with the midfielder now available on a free transfer - but one recent report has suggested Queens Park Rangers are ‘front-runners’ to win the race for Wing’s services.

Speaking via his Twitter account, Sunday Mirror Sports editor Darren Witcoop said: “QPR now front-runners to sign ex-Wycombe midfielder Lewis Wing on a free after initial interest from Preston. Brighton midfielder Marc Leonard, who impressed on loan at Northampton last season, is also under consideration at Loftus Road.”

Coventry City reach ‘total agreement’ over striker deal

The future of Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres has dominated the headlines in recent months - and it now looks increasingly likely the Sweden international will depart in the near future.

Gyökeres is said to be closing in on a move to Sporting.

Despite being linked with several Premier League clubs, Gyokeres now looks set to head to Sporting CP after Portuguese news outlet A Bola revealed the ‘green light’ could be given to a deal worth an initial £17m in the coming days. The report reveals the two clubs are ‘in total agreement’ over the move and are in the process of ‘finalising’ the deal to take the striker to the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Former Manchester United midfielder snubs West Brom for shock move

Nick Powell is reportedly set to turn down offers from West Bromwich Albion and Coventry City and join League Two club Stockport County.

Powell could inject some creativity to Middlesbrough's midfield.