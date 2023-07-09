Preston North End close in on second summer signing, reports overseas suggest

Reports in Denmark suggest Preston North End have reached an agreement to sign Mads Frøkjær-Jensen from Odense. The midfielder has been pulled out of his current club’s squad for pre-season.

According to Ekstrabladet, he has agreed to move to Deepdale and will undergo a medical soon. The former Danish youth international was first linked with the Lilywhites earlier this summer and is now seemingly closing in on a switch to Lancashire.

Preston could see the 23-year-old as a useful long-term option in the middle of the park as they gear up for another year in the Championship. Ryan Lowe has been patient with his recruitment so far this summer as he carefully weighs up his options.

Liverpool full-back Calvin Ramsey is the only arrival so far in this transfer window and he will spend the 2023/24 campaign on loan after being given the green light to leave Anfield to get some experience under his belt. More additions are expected to be on the way now though as the club ramps up their preparations.

Frøkjær-Jensen, who stands at 6ft 1inc, can operate as either a central midfielder or attacking midfielder which means he could be an ideal replacement for Daniel Johnson, who has now left the club amid links to second tier rivals Stoke City. The Hvidovre-born man has been with Odense since 2014 and still has another year left on his contract.

However, his current club risk losing him for free in 12 months if they don’t cash in on him now. Prior to his switch to Nature Energy Park, he had spells as a youngster with the likes of Avedøre, Rosenhøj and Greve in his local area.

Frøkjær-Jensen has been a key player for Odense over recent years and has made 120 appearances for them in all competitions to date, chipping in with 18 goals and 16 assists. A new chapter is on the horizon for him now with Preston reportedly closing in on a deal.