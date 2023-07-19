News you can trust since 1886
Predicted Championship table after transfers for Preston North End, Leeds United, Sunderland, Southampton & more - gallery

There have been some major transfers completed across the Championship already and this is how they have impacted the predicted finish for Preston and others.

By Martyn Simpson
Published 19th Jul 2023, 11:15 BST

The start of the 2023/24 Championship season is now just weeks away and transfer action up and down the country is heightening.

Preston North End have already got some big deals over the line, including the capture of Danish playmaker Mads Frökjaer-Jensen, while other big moves in the division have included Shea Charles heading to Southampton for £10.5 million and Harry Winks moving to Leicester City for £10 million.

With that in mind, here is how the table is expected to look at the end of the season once all matches have been played, based on the transfer activity that has happened so far:

Odds of relegation: 13/8, odds of promotion: 40/1

1. 24th: Rotherham United

Odds of relegation: 13/8, odds of promotion: 40/1

Odds of relegation: 7/4, odds of promotion: 33/1

2. 23rd: Plymouth Argyle

Odds of relegation: 7/4, odds of promotion: 33/1

Odds of relegation: 3/1, odds of promotion: 20/1

3. 22nd: Huddersfield Town

Odds of relegation: 3/1, odds of promotion: 20/1

Odds of relegation: 10/3, odds of promotion: 20/1

4. 21st: Cardiff City

Odds of relegation: 10/3, odds of promotion: 20/1

