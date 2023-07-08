Before Preston North End focus on pushing to break into the top ten, if not challenge for a spot in the play-offs next season, they must first navigate their way through this tricky transfer window.

Many players are coming in, going out, and even moving around the Championship ahead of the highly-anticipated 2023/24 season and Preston have already agreed to sign Liverpool rising star Calvin Ramsay on loan. However, the ride does not stop there, Ryan Lowe’s side are pushing to bring in free agent Lewis Wing, but they face heavy competition from QPR.

Some of North End’s closest rivals are also looking to bolster their squads. Here’s a look at some of the latest updates for Saturday, July 8th in the Championship.

West Brom embracing summer departures

West Brom, who finished just three points above Preston last season, are prepared to take on the ups and downs that come with a transfer window. Managing director Mark Miles is expecting some significant changes in the current squad and believes outgoings will benefit them moving forward.

“Clearly everyone can see that to be competitive next season we do need a change around of the squad,” he told BBC Radio WM. “That will involve players going out as well as players coming in.

“Clearly the sale of [Dara] O’Shea helps us. We can look forward a lot more. Any other players who go out, we make sure we get market price or better, like Dara. Carlos Corberan has a very clear vision of who he wants those players to be.

“In order to get that for him, there is a need for players to go. Carlos is fully engaged about who is going out. We are talking on a daily basis about targets.”

Boro defender remains in talks with Turkish side

It is looking increasingly more likely that Marc Bola will be leaving Middlesbrough this summer after falling out of favour under Michael Carrick. The 25-year-old had a mixed bag of starts and cameo appearances last season and he is now in talks regarding a move to Samsunspor.