Preston North End kick-started their pre-season campaign with a 3-0 win over Bruno’s Magpies in Spain on Wednesday evening. Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile, Noah Mawene and Kian Taylor scored second-half goals for the Lilywhites.

Ryan Lowe was able to give some youngsters some valuable minutes. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around the Championship at the moment...

Middlesbrough closing in on deal

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Middlesbrough are closing in on a permanent deal to sign winger Morgan Rogers from Manchester City, as per a report by the Northern Echo. The 20-year-old, who is an England youth international, moved to the Etihad Stadium back in 2019 from West Brom. He has since had loan spells away in the Football League at Lincoln City, AFC Bournemouth and Blackpool to gain experience and is now seemingly heading out the exit door for a new challenge.

Plymouth Argyle set sights on goalkeeper

Plymouth Argyle are set to bring in goalkeeper Conor Hazard from Celtic according to the Daily Record. The Northern Ireland international is poised to join the second tier new boys for a six-figure fee as they look to bolster their options between the sticks after promotion from League One. He spent last term on loan in Finland with Helsingin Jalkapalloklubi to gain experience and has also had stints at Falkirk, Partick Thistle and Dundee in the past.

Hull City pair head to Dublin