Preston North End captain Alan Browne looking forward to seeing fans at Spain friendly against Bruno's Magpies

The Lilywhites are in the middle of their summer training camp in Campoamor and will face the side from Gibraltar at 5pm this evening.

Last season, North End played the game – that time against La Liga side Getafe – at their Campoamor base, but with plenty of fans once again expected the game has been moved to a stadium that’s relatively local both to their training base and Benidorm – the North End fans’ base.

The memories from the game in Getafe still live strong today, with both players and fans, and Browne is hoping for and looking forward to, a repeat of last summer.

Preston North End's Alan Browne appluads the supporters

Speaking to PNE’s Twitter account, he said: "The game being in a stadium is probably a bit better for them but for us, seeing them coming off their buses in their hundreds was class. I've been here 10 years and I've never seen anything like that. It was brilliant and it was class to meet some of them after the game.

"We have a picture that the gaffer has printed off and we take it to every game with us, just to show how much the fans go out of their way for us and what the club means to them.

"It really shows the togetherness of us and them, I know it's tough at times and it's not always there but the gaffer brings that picture everywhere just to remind us.

"It'll be good to see them again this year and hopefully it'll be a good game.”

PNE are being put through their paces during their warm weather training as they gear up for their 2023/24 Championship opener against Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

With a blazing sun in Spain, it’s a far cry from the usual wet and windy weather in Lancashire – which Browne will now be more grateful for when the squad return home.

He said: “It's really tough, I think a few boys are struggling with it now but it has to be done. I think we'll acclimatise to it somewhat but it doesn't feel any easier.

"The later sessions are a bit better but in the morning or the afternoons, the first session, it's a killer to be fair. It puts us through our paces and makes it as hard as possible I suppose but it doesn't sound like that because we're away, having a bit of a break in the sun, you can enjoy it as well.