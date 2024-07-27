Getty Images

Preston North End enjoyed a 2-1 win over Fiorentina in their first home pre-season friendly.

Ryan Lowe hailed Freddie Woodman’s contribution to Preston’s 2-1 win over Serie A thoroughbreds Fiorentina as North End stepped up their pre-season campaign to another level.

Woodman’s second half penalty stop from Christian Kouame protected a lead given North End by Liam Lindsay and Will Keane in the opening period.

The keeper also produced a series of other saves and was then grateful as the woodwork twice came to the rescue from La Viola super sub Moise Kean.

“He has come back with the bit between his teeth,” said Lowe of Woodman.

“We don’t like conceding goals and Fred hates that. Even the goal he conceded he was kicking himself about.

“But he pulls off an unbelievable save at 2-1 and then saves a penalty which is good. He saved a few penalties a few years ago when he was at Swansea.

“So, that was a big bonus and it breeds confidence if you can make those saves.”

Lowe described Preston’s pre-season results prior to this win over the double UEFA Conference League runners-up as “indifferent.”

“So, it is nice when you win at home. We want to continue that and hopefully it is one of many wins at Deepdale.”

North End will further sharpen up before the Championship season opener against newly relegated Sheffield United with games against Salford City and Everton.

“The main focus throughout pre-season is getting lads through and minutes into them,” added Lowe.

“A lot of them played 90 minutes today and hopefully all will be ready and every squad player of 21-22 involved, will have had some minutes

“But it is always nice when you win and score some good goals. The corner from Robbie (Brady) was an unbelievable set play and we want all the big lads to get on the end of those crosses like ‘Linds’.

“Him and Sam Greenwood have real quality coming into the box.

“We are on the front foot, we are doing things we have worked on in pre season and the lads are looking sharper and fitter. Hopefully it will continue to pay-off.

“There was a lot of good stuff but there is a lot we think we can improve on.

"We will debrief the game with the lads and show them the good bits of what we expect.

“There was also some stuff where perhaps we were sloppy in possession. Every game is a learning one especially pre season.

"My job and that of the coaching staff is to make sure they are fit and available ready for the first game of the season.”