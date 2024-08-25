Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Will Keane was the match winner as PNE beat Luton Town 1-0 on Saturday

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has no interest in letting Will Keane, or any key player, leave the building before next Friday.

The Lilywhites received a bid from West Bromwich Albion, earlier this week, which was swiftly rejected by the Deepdale outfit. The Baggies have not been back to the table since, and Keane started in the new PNE boss’ first match on Saturday. It was he who scored the vital goal of the game, too, with his 39th minute strike enough to see off Luton Town at Deepdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The number seven was top scorer for North End last campaign, after signing from Wigan Athletic for his second spell at the club. Heckingbottom was pleased to see the interest batted away, and is in no mood to lose anyone next week.

Post-match at Deepdale, he said on Saturday: “Yeah, there was an offer for him definitely. It’s an easier answer for me, to Peter (Ridsdale) and Will. When I have just walked through the door, you are not selling the best players. And, listen, I think the good thing and message I’ve got - which is one thing I have not said is attractive about the job - is that on decisions like that, the club have traditionally been very strong: no need to sell.

“Managers very rarely get a lot of time to build and create something. But, the time to sell is when you have got a replacement in - even as a business model. So yeah, it just doesn’t make sense for me. My job is to protect the team and so I want all our players here, plus a lot more. I know that is not always easy and you have to balance the books, but that one just didn’t make sense. I spoke with Will. He is happy here, obviously.

“He’s a good professional. Contracts are contracts, aren’t they? It’s like me, if people come in they are under contract. And if people aren’t going to pay what the club value you at, you work hard. The way to change that is perform even better, so someone pays the value. Or, it could be a decision where a club has already got a replacement and that money can be used elsewhere. As I say, in so many ways it just didn’t make sense.”