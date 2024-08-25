'There can be' - Paul Heckingbottom wants transfer boost after Preston North End win over Luton Town
Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom feels it is essential the Lilywhites try to do more business in the transfer window.
The Lilywhites appointed the former Sheffield United boss last Tuesday, and he started life at Deepdale with a 1-0 win over Luton Town. Heckingbottom had three days to prepare the players to face Rob Edwards’ side - it’s now on to Harrogate Town in the Carabao Cup, before next weekend’s clash at Oxford United. In the background, though, PNE’s manager hopes things can progress on the transfer front.
North End have brought in Kaine Kesler-Hayden and Sam Greenwood on loan from Aston Villa and Leeds United this summer, while recruiting Stefan Thordarson and Jeppe Okkels on permanent deals. As reported by the Lancashire Post this week, a couple of deals are being worked on and there is hope Preston can add to the squad - before close of play on Friday.
When asked what he’ll be looking to add, Heckingbottom told the Lancashire Post: “As much as possible, simple! But yeah, listen, it's important. We will focus on the Harrogate and Oxford games, of course, but if you take your eye off the ball and pretend their isn't a window open, I think there can be missed opportunities. It's really important that we try and get as much as we can done, with what we've got - and be as proactive as we can, to make things happen."
