Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The summer transfer window shuts on Friday

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom feels it is essential the Lilywhites try to do more business in the transfer window.

The Lilywhites appointed the former Sheffield United boss last Tuesday, and he started life at Deepdale with a 1-0 win over Luton Town. Heckingbottom had three days to prepare the players to face Rob Edwards’ side - it’s now on to Harrogate Town in the Carabao Cup, before next weekend’s clash at Oxford United. In the background, though, PNE’s manager hopes things can progress on the transfer front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North End have brought in Kaine Kesler-Hayden and Sam Greenwood on loan from Aston Villa and Leeds United this summer, while recruiting Stefan Thordarson and Jeppe Okkels on permanent deals. As reported by the Lancashire Post this week, a couple of deals are being worked on and there is hope Preston can add to the squad - before close of play on Friday.

When asked what he’ll be looking to add, Heckingbottom told the Lancashire Post: “As much as possible, simple! But yeah, listen, it's important. We will focus on the Harrogate and Oxford games, of course, but if you take your eye off the ball and pretend their isn't a window open, I think there can be missed opportunities. It's really important that we try and get as much as we can done, with what we've got - and be as proactive as we can, to make things happen."