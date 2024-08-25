Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

PNE defender made his full debut in Saturday's win over Luton Town

Kaine Kesler-Hayden was over the moon to pick up three points on his full Preston North End debut - and felt the Lilywhites’ preparation was rewarded.

New manager Paul Heckingbottom claimed a 1-0 win over Luton Town, in his first match as boss. Will Keane scored the only goal of the game, in the first half at Deepdale. It was a fine, flowing move which Kesler-Hayden - brought into the team at left wing-back - had a key hand in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been a turbulent start to the Aston Villa man’s loan spell, but he’d been itching to get the nod and now just wants to kick on. As for the game plan on the day, the 21-year-old knew exactly what was coming North End’s way - as a result of the work at Euxton.

“100 per cent, yeah,” said Kesler-Hayden. “Analysis meetings, I think we had four or five just on the opposition - how they would come at us, attack us. It was mostly about how we could defend our goal and how we could hurt them in attack. I think that helped us in the game today, especially against a really good team.

“The detail in training and shape he put us in, massively helped. Really in-depth - the more detail you can get on the opposition, the more it is going to help you in the game. This week, the amount of detail we went into was needed. It’s a new gaffer, a new system, a new way of playing. A really good appointment, he helped me a lot this first week.

“I enjoyed it out there. I have played there before on previous loans and it felt quite natural today. It’s just about winning your individual battle - a one-v-one throughout the whole game, especially when they play a five. If you can come out on top of that duel, you’ll be alright. If we can play like that throughout the whole season, we can just keep moving forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second half was a very watchable spectacle, with Rob Edwards’ team pushing hard to try and get back in the game. North End had to show steel and put bodies on the line to keep Luton out, while always remaining a threat on the counter attack themselves. Kesler-Hayden had one run into the Hatters’ box, but saw appeals for a penalty waved away by the referee.

“I think if we had VAR it would’ve been given!” laughed Kesler-Hayden. “A little clip on the heel. I don’t know... I’m going to have to watch it back, I haven’t seen it yet honestly. I think some of my boys were messaging me saying: ‘What a dive’ and stuff. With the wing-back position, it is not just about the defending - it’s also going forward. I wanted to help in any way I could, especially in the opposition’s box. I just want to play. Wherever that is, I just wanted to get minutes, so I’m just happy.”