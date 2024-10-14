Tom Cannon (L) is with Stoke City on a season-long loan deal. Two Championship clubs remain interested in signing him however. (Image: Getty Images)

The January transfer window could be an interesting time for the former PNE favourite.

Former Preston North End striker Tom Cannon is at the heart of a potential three-team transfer race.

The 21-year-old joined Stoke City on a season-long loan in August, but his future could potentially be up in the air after the apparent details of his loan deal were revealed. Cannon, whose four goals for the Staffordshire outfit all came in a 6-1 win against Portsmouth, could have to decide between staying at the Bet365 Stadium, or entertaining the idea of moves to two other Championship clubs.

According to Alan Nixon, an EFL journalist for The Sun, Leicester City are 'keen to sell' Cannon and there is reportedly a recall clause in his loan deal. The Foxes reportedly value him at around £10m, having signed him from Everton for around £7.5m in the summer of 2023.

West Brom are reportedly 'still keen' in the Republic of Ireland international as are Sheffield United. Cannon for now will continue with the Potters, but should he put in a string of good performances, his parent club might be faced with a decision over whether to sell him or not in the January transfer window.

Cannon made only 16 appearances for Leicester last year, scoring three goals, but it appears they are trying to make a profit on the striker who has fallen down the pecking order. He was signed by Enzo Maresca, but his successor Steve Cooper, opted to go with Jamie Vardy, Jordan Ayew, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Stephy Mavididi, Patson Daka, and Odsonne Eduoard, as his forward options this term.

He is under contract at the King Power Arena club until the summer of 2028, having signed a five-year deal. Leicester signed Cannon towards the end of the summer transfer window, but at one point there was a possibility that he could have returned to Deepdale.

He had a successful loan spell in Lancashire, bagging eight goals in 21 games. North End had tried to make the stars align to make a move happen, but were ultimately priced out of move after other clubs joined the race.